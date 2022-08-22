All lanes of I-5 NB closed near Albany after a commercial vehicle crashed Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A commercial vehicle crash near Albany forced officials to shut down a single lane of Interstate 5 northbound in the area Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 6:45 a.m. about 7 miles north of Albany, near milepost 241, according to TripCheck.

A single northbound lane reopened just before 9 a.m., however, both lanes will periodically close as crews work to clear the area, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closures is expected to last into the early afternoon hours on Monday.

Oregon State Police tweeted saying a lengthy closure is expected as crews work to clean up the crash and diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway.

Officials are detouring drivers in the area.

This is a developing story.