Jackknifed semi snarls I-5 traffic near Wilsonville

Authorities at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that closed lanes on I-5 southbound near Wilsonville on Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo: KOIN)

Unclear if anyone is injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed about two miles south of Wilsonville after multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in a crash Monday afternoon for more than an hour. Around 5:30 p.m. ODOT tweeted one lane was open.

Since the semi-truck involved in the crash is jackknifed on the road, the closure may be an extended one. ODOT officials say drivers should avoid the area by using an alternative route or to expect delays.

