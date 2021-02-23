I-5 SB lanes reopen near Ridgefield after deadly crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All southbound lanes on Interstate 5 have reopened near Ridgefield following a deadly crash early Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal accident between a car and a pedestrian. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. No other details about the collision have been released at this time.

UPDATE: All lanes of SB I-5 near 179th Street are now OPEN. The traffic backup is nearly 5-miles. Plan for extra travel time if you’re heading that way. — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) February 23, 2021

Although the two southbound lanes have been reopened, a large traffic backup remains. Commuters should avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.