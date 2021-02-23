I-5 SB lanes reopen near Ridgefield after deadly crash

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All southbound lanes on Interstate 5 have reopened near Ridgefield following a deadly crash early Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal accident between a car and a pedestrian. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. No other details about the collision have been released at this time.

Although the two southbound lanes have been reopened, a large traffic backup remains. Commuters should avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.

