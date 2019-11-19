Car crashes into semi-truck, catches fire on I-84; 1 dead

Tuesday morning's incident is the 60th major crash investigation of the year and 50th fatality

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a car crash on Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning.

Portland police said a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck, killing the driver. The car also caught on fire after crashing.

The truck driver stayed at the scene but police think other drivers may have been involved and didn’t realize what happened.

All eastbound lanes of I-84 have reopened since being closed for the investigation.

The major crash team was called out for the second time of the night, the first for a pedestrian who was hit and killed. It’s the 60th major crash investigation of the year, 50th fatality and fifth call in the past seven days.

If you know anything about the crash, call investigator Garrett Dow at 503.823.5070.