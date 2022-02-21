I-84 closed between Pendleton, LaGrande after multi-vehicle crash

An ODOT TripCheck camera caught the multiple vehicle crash between Pendleton and LaGrande in wintry conditions on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Credit: ODOT TripCheck)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A major multi-vehicle crash amid wintry conditions on Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon has resulted in both westbound and eastbound lanes being closed, according to authorities.

The crash, which happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday between Pendleton and La Grande, has closed the interstate between mileposts 216 and 265, according to Oregon State Police.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved at this time or if there are any injuries.

No other details were immediately available.