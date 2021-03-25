Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down EB I-84 near I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 84 is closed after a wrong-way crash resulted in the death of two people early Thursday.
Multiple people reported a wrong-way driver going down eastbound I-84 around 2:15 a.m. Shortly afterward, a crash near Interstate 205 occurred. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a head-on collision between two vehicles.
Two people died in the crash. No further details about the collision or the victims are available at this time.
Eastbound I-84 is shut down at Northeast 68th Avenue in what will be a lengthy closure. Traffic is being diverted onto surface streets, avoid the area or expect delays.
This is a developing story.