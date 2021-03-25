Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down EB I-84 near I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 84 is closed after a wrong-way crash resulted in the death of two people early Thursday.

Multiple people reported a wrong-way driver going down eastbound I-84 around 2:15 a.m. Shortly afterward, a crash near Interstate 205 occurred. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a head-on collision between two vehicles.

Two people died in the crash. No further details about the collision or the victims are available at this time.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: PPB says 2

people are dead after a head-on collision on I-84 E near NE 82nd, following calls of a wrong way driver. The interstate will likely be closed for a couple more hours at 68th Ave. Watch @KOINNews for live updates. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/BJqLj2nuVJ — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) March 25, 2021

Eastbound I-84 is shut down at Northeast 68th Avenue in what will be a lengthy closure. Traffic is being diverted onto surface streets, avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.