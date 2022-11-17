PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple drivers reportedly crashed after losing control on icy roads in eastern Oregon Wednesday, forcing officials to close sections of Interstate 84.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes from Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 265 east of La Grande. Meanwhile, the westbound lanes are closed from Exit 302 in Baker City to Exit 216.

ODOT shared photos of semi-truck crashes that spilled debris across the roadway near milepost 225.

Semi-truck crashes on I-84 near milepost 225 on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: ODOT).

Semi-truck crash halts traffic on I-84 near milepost 225 on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: ODOT).

A semi-truck crash spills debris on I-84 on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: ODOT).

Interstate 84 closes between Pendleton and La Grande due to icy conditions on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

Officials said the westbound lanes at Exit 374 in Ontario are closed to commercial trucks as parking space is reportedly limited in both Baker City and La Grande.

It’s unclear when the interstate will reopen, but officials said drivers should expect a lengthy closure. The Tollgate Highway has also been shut down.

Slick road conditions led Pendleton School District to delay classes two hours.