PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both directions of Interstate 84 closed near Corbett Tuesday morning after officials say multiple semi-trucks jackknifed on iced-over roads.

The interstate first closed after a collision happened at milepost 23, which is about 1 mile east of Corbett. Nearly an hour after that shut down, officials extended the closure from milepost 17 in Troutdale to milepost 64 in Hood River for both directions.

Another crash reported at milepost 17 closed the eastbound lanes near Troutdale.

A multiple vehicle crash closed I-84 EB near Corbett on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: Corbett Fire).

Corbett Fire shared photos of one of the crashes, showing multiple vehicles blocking the interstate.

Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation blamed multiple spin outs and crashes on black ice and strong winds.

“We’ve got all hands on deck in the Gorge right now,” said Hamilton. “This is one of the areas for ODOT where we get a little bit of everything. So, we’ve got a lot of equipment and gear stored because we need it out there at Cascades Locks because that’s what the Gorge is like.”

ODOT said I-84 will reopen once crews clear crashed vehicles and treat the roadway. It’s unclear how long that will take, however.

While I-84 is closed, drivers are urged to use Highway 26 over Mount Hood.

Sub-freezing temperatures throughout the Gorge have created icy conditions, with reports of freezing rain and ice on major roadways. ODOT warns drivers throughout western Oregon to be cautious of winter conditions while traveling this week.

Drivers on State Route 14 in Washington are experiencing similar road conditions, prompting officials to shut both directions down from Washougal to the Hood River Bridge.

Watch AM Extra’s full interview with Don Hamilton below.