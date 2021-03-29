Infant dies after 3-car crash on Highway 199

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An infant sustained fatal injuries as a result of a car crash in Josephine County on Friday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old was heading south on Highway 199 around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The teen struck the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped while waiting to make a left turn. The Honda was then pushed into a Dodge Dart in front of it.

An infant in the back of the Honda was injured in the crash. The baby was rushed to a local hospital before being taken to OHSU — where they later succumbed to the injuries.

The Oregon State Police asks any witnesses of the crash to contact the OSP Southern Command Center at 1.800.442.2068 or *OSP and reference case #SP21-076501.