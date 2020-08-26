Injury crash blocks traffic on WB Hwy 212 in Happy Valley

Although CCSO said it is an injury crash, they stated there are no serious injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person is injured following a crash that partially blocked Highway 212 early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted deputies were working to clear an injury crash at Highway 212 and Highway 224 in Happy Valley. Medical personnel were at the scene assisting along with the Clackamas Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

@OregonDOT is on scene assisting with traffic control. There were no serious injuries. Working to get the vehicles moved to the shoulder. Use caution when passing by emergency workers. #crash #alert pic.twitter.com/FEdtBGAcHt — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) August 26, 2020

Although CCSO said it is an injury crash, they stated there are no serious injuries. It is unclear how many people were hurt or how many cars were involved.

Some westbound Highway 212 lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the crash. All lanes were reopened by 6:23 a.m.