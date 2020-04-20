Injury crash forces closure in Happy Valley

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Scene from an injury crash on 172nd between SE Misty and SE Sunnyside April 20, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials have closed a stretch of 172nd Avenue in the Rock Creek neighborhood of Happy Valley to investigate an injury crash.

The closure is from SE Misty Drive to SE Sunnyside Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Both the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Happy Valley are at the scene investigating the cause and extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story.

