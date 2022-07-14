PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 84 in Gresham on Thursday evening, authorities said.

At least two people were taken to local hospitals as a result of the crash, according to the Gresham Fire Department.

The conditions of those injured are currently unknown.

At one point, all lanes on I-84 westbound near 162nd in Gresham were closed due to the crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s TripCheck. By 6:30 p.m., only one westbound lane was closed as a result of the crash.

Video from the scene shows multiple vehicles, including emergency first responder vehicles, stopped in the far left lane.

No other details were immediately confirmed by authorities.