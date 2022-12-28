PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pickup truck passenger was killed on Interstate 84 and the driver was injured when a tree fell on the truck on Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.

The woman who died was identified by police as 20-year-old Baker City resident Paula Chamu Sanchez, while the driver who was injured was identified as 43-year-old Rick Williams, also a Baker City resident.

State police say the crash, which happened just after 2 p.m. on I-84 eastbound near milepost 40, happened as Williams was driving a black Dodge Ram while towing a U-Haul dolly trailer.

Chamu Sanchez died from the impact of the tree on the scene, while Williams was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for his injuries, according to state police. His current condition was not released by police.

The freeway was closed for about two and a half hours while authorities investigated the crash.