Interstate Bridge crash cleared on northbound I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rollover crash on northbound I-5 created a large backup on the Interstate Bridge on both sides very early Thursday — one side because of the crash, the other from people slowing to look.
By 6:35 a.m. all lanes of traffic were moving again. Authorities said the crash happened on the Washington side of the bridge.
It’s unclear what vehicles are involved in the crash or if there any injuries.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
