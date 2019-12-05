Interstate Bridge crash cleared on northbound I-5

Crash was on the Washington side of northbound I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rollover crash on northbound I-5 created a large backup on the Interstate Bridge on both sides very early Thursday — one side because of the crash, the other from people slowing to look.

By 6:35 a.m. all lanes of traffic were moving again. Authorities said the crash happened on the Washington side of the bridge.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-5 NB are now open on the Interstate Bridge after an earlier crash. #pdxtraffic #KOIN6NEWS pic.twitter.com/90WLJclvoo — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) December 5, 2019

It’s unclear what vehicles are involved in the crash or if there any injuries.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.