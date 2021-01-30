Investigation: Man involved in Salem crash shot prior to collision

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was found dead at the scene of a crash earlier this month had been shot prior to colliding into a tree, according to investigators with the Salem Police Department.

On the evening of January 16, a vehicle carrying two people crashed into a tree near the intersection of Savage Road NE and Ladd Avenue NE. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was treated for injuries at Salem Health.

Detectives determined the crash was a result of an earlier shooting at Hoover Park where the driver had been struck by gunfire.

SPD identified and arrested two suspects–one adult and one juvenile–for their alleged involvement in the shooting. However, police did not release any additional information related to the suspects’ identities or pending charges.