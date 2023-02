PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

In a tweet posted shortly before 7 a.m., police said the collision happened near the corner of Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast Stucki Avenue.

It’s unclear how severe the pedestrian’s injuries are.

Cornell is expected to be shut down from Stucki to Northeast Amberglen Parkway for several hours. Drivers are urged to use other routes.