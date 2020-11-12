Investigators still looking at crash that killed woman, 46

Jennifer Brenner died in the crash on November 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation continues into a November 8 crash that took the life of a 46-year-old woman in Gresham.

Jennifer Brenner was driving in the 35000 block of SE Dodge Park Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. that day when her car left the road, hit a tree and moved down an embankment. Authorities said she was ejected in the crash.

The East County Vehicle Crimes Team was called to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

