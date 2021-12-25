Jeep hits turning Nissan in Salem; 2 die, 2 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died when a Jeep crashed into a turning Nissan in Salem on Christmas Eve night, police said.

The crash near the intersection of Commercial Stree and Browning Avenue happened around 9:30 p.m., officials said. The Nissan was turning into the parking lot of a business when the oncoming Jeep SUV slammed into the Nissan, killing 2 of the 3 people inside.

The Nissan then hit another car already in the parking lot before stopping on the landscape strip of a nearby business, officials said. The driver, 43-year-old Jason Pelletier, and the passenger in the front seat, 61-year-old Linda Lee, died at the scene.

The 3rd person in the Nissan, Erin Pelletier, 22, were taken to Salem Health for treatment of her injuries.

The Jeep ended up on its side in the road Officials said the driver, 52-year-old Daniel McDaniel, was also injured and taken to Salem Health for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.