PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a Jeep SUV barreled into the storefront of a McMinnville tanning salon along Highway 99 early Wednesday morning.

The McMinnville Police Department said that the crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m.

“Upon their arrival [officers] observed a 2022 Jeep SUV almost completely inside the building,” McMinnville PD said. “They learned that the driver, intending to push on the brake pedal, accidentally stepped on the gas pedal and drove through the storefront and into the building.”

One person inside of Excel Fitness and Tropical Tan suffered a minor injury possibly caused by flying debris. The driver was uninjured in the crash.