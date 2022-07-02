PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were jet skiing on the Willamette River Friday evening when one of them collided with a sailboat, fire officials told KOIN 6 News.

Portland Fire & Rescue said it happened near Sellwood Riverfront Park.

The injured jet skier was conscious after the collision, fire officials said, but they were taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries. It is unclear what their current condition is.

Officials said the sailboat was immobilized and had to be towed to shore.

No other injuries were reported.