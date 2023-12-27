PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A juvenile driver was hospitalized after crashing a car while fleeing from police in Vancouver on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Just before 4 a.m., a Vancouver police officer saw a silver Nissan without headlights turned on drive though a red light and pulled the vehicle over on Main Street and East Mill Plain Boulevard.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the driver showed signs of impairment, and saw there were three other juveniles in the car. Officials said the driver got out of the car at one point and was told to return to the driver’s seat.

While the officer waited for back up, the driver fled the scene – driving eastbound on Mill Plain Boulevard before losing control of the car and spinning sideways into a light pole just before the Interstate 5 onramp, authorities said.

A juvenile driver was hospitalized and faces a DUI charge after crashing a car on the East Mill Plain I-5 on-ramp in Vancouver while trying to elude an officer around 4 a.m. Dec. 27 (Vancouver Police Department.)

A juvenile driver was hospitalized and faces a DUI charge after crashing a car on the East Mill Plain I-5 on-ramp in Vancouver while trying to elude an officer around 4 a.m. Dec. 27 (Vancouver Police Department.)

A juvenile driver was hospitalized and faces a DUI charge after crashing a car on the East Mill Plain I-5 on-ramp in Vancouver while trying to elude an officer around 4 a.m. Dec. 27 (Vancouver Police Department.)

Vancouver Fire Department cut off both driver’s side doors of the Nissan to extricate the driver, who was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

The driver, who has not been identified, faces a DUI charge.