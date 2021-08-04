Kayaker on Willamette injured by plane taking off

A kayaker was injured when this plane hit her while taking off near the Willamette River, August 4, 2021 (Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A kayaker on the Willamette River was injured Wednesday when a plane, taking off from a nearby gravel bar, hit her, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 42-year-old McMinnville woman was on the river between Dayton and Wheatland Ferry a little after 5 p.m., officials said. Investigators said the plane, a Piper Super Cub, was taking off when the plane hit the woman.

The pilot returned and landed. Emergency responders rushed to the area, including a marine patrol boat, a water rescue boat and an ambulance. The woman was first helped by the TVFR water rescue boat and then taken to the ambulance in Dayton. She was rushed to a hospital. Neither her name nor condition have been released at this time.

The pilot, who has more than 6500 hours of flight time, is cooperating, authorities said. The plane has tundra tires that allow for takeoffs and landings in the area. The pilot, who has not been publicly identified, has taken off and landed about 50 times in this area.

Another kayaker, 68, who was in a separate kayak at the same time, was not hurt.

