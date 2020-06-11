Lake Oswego woman, Portland man die in Hwy 20E crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lake Oswego woman and a Portland man died in an early Wednesday morning crash on Hwy 20E in Deschutes County, the Oregon State Police said.
Around 4:15 a.m., Stacey White was headed east in a Saturn Vue when she crossed the center line and slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado.
White, 39, died at the scene, as did Brian Dunn, who was a passenger in the Silverado. Dunn was 31.
The driver of the Silverado, 60-year-old Timothy Dunn of Las Vegas, was airlifted to a Bend hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.