Lake Oswego woman, Portland man die in Hwy 20E crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lake Oswego woman and a Portland man died in an early Wednesday morning crash on Hwy 20E in Deschutes County, the Oregon State Police said.

Around 4:15 a.m., Stacey White was headed east in a Saturn Vue when she crossed the center line and slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado.

White, 39, died at the scene, as did Brian Dunn, who was a passenger in the Silverado. Dunn was 31.

The driver of the Silverado, 60-year-old Timothy Dunn of Las Vegas, was airlifted to a Bend hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time.