Firefighters help pull occupants from landscaping truck that slid down an embankment on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a landscaping truck that slid down an embankment and caught fire in Northwest Portland Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident on West Burnside Road and Northwest Barnes Road shortly before 10:40 a.m.

Fire officials said the truck was hitched to a trailer when it slid off the roadway and luckily stopped just short of a 30- to 50-foot drop into a ravine.

After putting out the small fire in the truck’s motor compartment, PF&R said crews turned their focus to removing the pinned passengers. While using a winch line to prevent the truck from sliding any further, firefighters used heavy-duty tools to push the truck’s dashboard off a passenger’s legs.

Firefighters help pull occupants from landscaping truck that slid down an embankment on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Landscaping truck slides down road, pins occupants inside on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Firefighters help pull occupants from landscaping truck that slid down an embankment on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

That passenger was ultimately pulled from the truck and brought to OHSU for treatment.

Fire officials commended a witness who used a portable fire extinguisher before any crews arrived, which PF&R said may “have made a huge difference in the outcome of this event. Incredible heads up action by a citizen!”

West Burnside Road and Northwest Barnes Road are expected to be closed for several hours while crews clear the area.