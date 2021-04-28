Landslide near Bull Run causes single-car crash

Scene of a single vehicle crash on Ten Eyck Rd. east of SE Bull Run Rd. on April 28, 2021 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers have been told to avoid an area of Ten Eyck Road near Bull Run following a landslide that caused a single-car crash.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and crews from the Sandy Fire District responded to a crash just east of Bull Run Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A landslide left debris and boulders in the roadway and an unsuspecting driver crashed into one of the large rocks in the road. CCSO said the driver had minor injuries from the collision but did not need further treatment.

The area has been blocked off while crews remove the debris from the roadway.