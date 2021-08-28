Lane County: two drivers dead in head-on crash, Jasper Rd closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drivers died in a head-on collision Friday night after one car veered into the oncoming lane on Jasper Road, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to LCSO, a person was driving a black Audi eastbound around a corner when they crossed into the opposite lane. The Audi hit a westbound white Subaru head-on, police said.

Police responded just before 9 p.m. Friday, and both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the Audi were taken to Riverbend Hospital.

A stretch of Jasper Road from 47th Street to Mt. Vernon Road is still closed, police said.

LCSO did not release information on the identity of the drivers or passengers.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.