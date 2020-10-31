Lebanon woman killed in Hwy 20 crash; DUII suspect jailed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lebanon woman was killed after a suspected DUII driver crashed into her car on Highway 20 Friday.

Lexi Brockmann, 20, was driving a Mazda MZ3 westbound on the highway around 3:15 p.m. when a Ram 2500 pickup truck crossed over from the opposite lane. After colliding with two cars, the truck slammed into Brockmann’s sedan, according to Oregon State Police.

Responding emergency crews declared Brockmann dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Daniel Ruiz of Monroe was arrested for outstanding warrants in Linn and Benton Counties and sent to Lincoln County Jail. Ruiz, 27, was subsequently charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Manslaughter II.

OSP said none of the occupants in the other two vehicles involved in the crash were seriously injured.