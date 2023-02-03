PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 26 is closed in both directions near Manning due to a fatal crash, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were responding to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday. They later confirmed one person died in the crash and two others were airlifted to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

WCSO advised drivers to take an alternate route if traveling in that direction because the road may be closed for several hours.

