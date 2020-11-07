‘Lengthy’ closure on Hwy 99 near Woodburn after crash

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of Highway 99 has been shut down following a crash early Saturday in Marion County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the highway is closed in both directions four miles south of Woodburn.

“This could be a lengthy closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction,” ODOT said in a release early Saturday.

A detour has been set up but drivers are urged to avoid the area because of substantial delays.

The cause of the crash and the status of the victims were not immediately available.

