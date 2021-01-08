Life Flight activated after 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro

NW West Union Road closed between NW Dick and NW Bendemeer roads

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Life Flight was activated Friday night after a serious head-on collision in Hillsboro, deputies said.

The two-vehicle crash shut down NW West Union Road in both directions between NW Dick and NW Bendemeer roads, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

