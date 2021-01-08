Life Flight activated after 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Life Flight was activated Friday night after a serious head-on collision in Hillsboro, deputies said.
The two-vehicle crash shut down NW West Union Road in both directions between NW Dick and NW Bendemeer roads, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
