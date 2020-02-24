Hwy 551 closed after serious injury crash involving semi, SUV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of Highway 551 in Aurora are shut down following a serious injury crash on Monday morning.

Aurora Fire, Canby Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue are all on the scene where a semi truck and an SUV reportedly collided near the Aurora State Airport. Life flight has been requested but there is no word yet on how many people were injured or the severity of those injuries.

All lanes are currently closed between Piper Street and Keil Road and are expected to remain closed for several hours as Oregon State Police investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.