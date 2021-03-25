Life Flight responds to rollover crash in Estacada

Two Life Flight helicopters were called to a crash in Clackamas County in the 22000 block of S. Day Hill Road, March 25, 2021 (Clackamas Fire Twitter)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured after their vehicle rolled and crashed Thursday evening in Estacada.

Emergency crews were working to get both people out of the vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. in the 22000 block of S. Day Hill Road, Clackamas Fire said. The crash involved just one vehicle, officials said.

Two Life Flight helicopters landed nearby to take the people to hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

