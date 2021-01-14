At least 1 injured in rollover crash in Hillsboro

NW Wren Road was temporarily closed for an investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a rollover crash Thursday night in Hillsboro, firefighters said.

The crash happened at NW Wren Road and NW Leisy Road, west of Glencoe Road at about 10 p.m. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said a wounded person was rescued from a vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

First responders with multiple agencies were providing help. Life Flight was activated but later canceled.

Wren Road was temporarily closed for an investigation and cleanup.