LifeFlight called to crash on SW Farmington Road

SW Farmington Road is closed in both directions near Farmington Nursery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hurt in a serious crash Wednesday evening in Beaverton, first responders said.

LifeFlight was called for one of the victims of the crash, which happened on SW Farmington Road east of SW Clark Hill Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters work to free one person trapped inside of a crashed vehicle on SW Farmington Road, May 6, 2020. (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

Deputies said the crash involved just one vehicle. One person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters before they were rushed to a hospital.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said SW Farmington Road is closed in both directions at this time near Farmington Gardens nursery.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.