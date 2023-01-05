LifeFlight responded to a serious crash in Forest Grove on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serious crash in Forest Grove prompted a response from LifeFlight Thursday morning, according to officials.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue tweeted around 7:15 a.m. that crews were responding to a crash on 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street, which is blocks away from Joseph Gale Elementary School.

Fire officials noted the crash does not involve the school.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and how many people were injured.

Forest Grove police remain at the scene and are handling the investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as officials expect the eastbound lanes of Highway 8 to be closed for multiple hours.

This is a developing story.