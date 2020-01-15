Locals after latest TV Hwy death: ‘Nobody’s listening’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — “How many more people have to die?”
-That’s the question Shauna Nicols is asking after a 51-year-old Hillsboro woman was hit and killed by a minivan Tuesday morning along a deadly stretch of highway near Cornelius.
It happened around 7 a.m. at SW Tualatin Valley Highway and 341st. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, Leslie Schmadeke, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Investigators said it was dark and foggy at the time of the crash. There are no streetlights at that part of the highway and Schmadeke was wearing dark clothes. The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and cooperated. Authorities don’t believe any crime was committed.
But the deeper issue, according to people living in the area, is that state and local officials aren’t doing anything to make the stretch of highway safer.
“There’s no crosswalks, there’s no lights and it’s just a very dangerous situation and people are going way too fast,” Nicols told KOIN 6 News. “It’s just getting more dangerous every day… Nobody’s listening.”
Several other local residents agreed with her.
Juan Carlos Gonzalez, the deputy council president for Oregon Metro, said his team is working to make the jurisdiction of TV Highway more flexible so individual cities or counties can make improvements to the roadway.
“I think we need to do everything in our power to, one, generate the resources to make those improvements but also to shift the policy where we need to so that our local communities can be responsive,” Gonzalez said.
He added there are still many details to iron out but he hopes funds will be available in the next few years.
But people like Nicols are tired of the slow pace of bureaucracy.
“We need help,” she said.
The investigation into this crash continues.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.