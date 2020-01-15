Locals after latest TV Hwy death: ‘Nobody’s listening’

A 51-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing TV Hwy at 341st

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — “How many more people have to die?”

-That’s the question Shauna Nicols is asking after a 51-year-old Hillsboro woman was hit and killed by a minivan Tuesday morning along a deadly stretch of highway near Cornelius.

It happened around 7 a.m. at SW Tualatin Valley Highway and 341st. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, Leslie Schmadeke, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators said it was dark and foggy at the time of the crash. There are no streetlights at that part of the highway and Schmadeke was wearing dark clothes. The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and cooperated. Authorities don’t believe any crime was committed.

An undated photo of Leslie Schmadeke with her boyfriend. Schmadeke was hit by a minivan and killed at Tualatin Valley Highway and 341st, Jan. 14, 2020. (Courtesy of Michael Jerome)

But the deeper issue, according to people living in the area, is that state and local officials aren’t doing anything to make the stretch of highway safer.

“There’s no crosswalks, there’s no lights and it’s just a very dangerous situation and people are going way too fast,” Nicols told KOIN 6 News. “It’s just getting more dangerous every day… Nobody’s listening.”

Several other local residents agreed with her.

Juan Carlos Gonzalez, the deputy council president for Oregon Metro, said his team is working to make the jurisdiction of TV Highway more flexible so individual cities or counties can make improvements to the roadway.

“I think we need to do everything in our power to, one, generate the resources to make those improvements but also to shift the policy where we need to so that our local communities can be responsive,” Gonzalez said.

A stretch of Tualatin Valley Highway near Cornelius, Oregon, Jan. 14, 2020. (KOIN)

He added there are still many details to iron out but he hopes funds will be available in the next few years.

But people like Nicols are tired of the slow pace of bureaucracy.

“We need help,” she said.

The investigation into this crash continues.