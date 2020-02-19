Log truck crash shuts down Highway 101 near Beaver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A log truck was involved in a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 101, blocking both lanes near milepost 80.

Tillamook County Emergency Management sent out an advisory around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, saying a log truck had overturned in an accident on Highway 101 near Beaver. Both lanes are currently blocked, but first responders are on the scene.

Oregon State Police say one driver involved sustained minor injuries.

Photo courtesy: OSP

Photo courtesy: OSP

Travelers should expect delays or take an alternate route. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.