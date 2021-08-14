Longview boy, 5, dies day after crash kills mom

Crashes

Patricia Slater and her son died from the Thursday crash on I-5

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic washington state patrol 08212015_195169

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 5-year-old boy critically injured in a crash that killed his mother on Thursday died the next day at Legacy Emanuel, the Washington State Patrol said.

Logan Slater died on Friday afternoon, about a day after his mother, 35-year-old Patricia Slater, lost her life at the time of the crash along southbound I-5 near 179th in Clark County, officials said.

Patricia was approaching a DOT work zone when she hit the right rear of a fully lit DOT truck that was parked in the left lane. The Longview mother of 5 had 3 of the children with her at the time of the crash.

The other childrens, 3 and 9, were both hurt and rushed to Legacy Emanuel for treatment, officials said. The younger child was in a car seat and the 9-year-old wore at seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The driver of the DOT truck was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss