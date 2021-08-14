Longview boy, 5, dies day after crash kills mom

Patricia Slater and her son died from the Thursday crash on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 5-year-old boy critically injured in a crash that killed his mother on Thursday died the next day at Legacy Emanuel, the Washington State Patrol said.

Logan Slater died on Friday afternoon, about a day after his mother, 35-year-old Patricia Slater, lost her life at the time of the crash along southbound I-5 near 179th in Clark County, officials said.

Patricia was approaching a DOT work zone when she hit the right rear of a fully lit DOT truck that was parked in the left lane. The Longview mother of 5 had 3 of the children with her at the time of the crash.

The other childrens, 3 and 9, were both hurt and rushed to Legacy Emanuel for treatment, officials said. The younger child was in a car seat and the 9-year-old wore at seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The driver of the DOT truck was not hurt.