Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Major crash in SE Portland leads to serious injuries

Crashes

It is not yet clear how many people or cars were involved

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to authorities, a major crash occurred on in southeast Portland late Thursday night.

The crash happened last night around 11:30 near E Burnside St. and Southeast 122nd Avenue. It is not yet clear how many people or cars were involved, but police say it led to serious injuries.

SE 122nd Ave. was closed between Northeast Glisan Street and Southeast Stark Street and E Burnside St. was closed in both directions at SE 122nd Ave while the Major Crash Activation Team worked the scene.

KOIN 6 News will update this when more information becomes available.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget