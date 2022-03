PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A major crash on Highway 26 has cleared after it closed two westbound lanes near Cornelius Pass early Thursday morning.

The crash backed up traffic for miles as drivers try to get around the crash. Traffic was moving slowly near the crash, while those near 185th Street and Bethany Boulevard were at a standstill.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.