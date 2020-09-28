Major Crash Team on scene in NE Portland, at least one hurt

Crash happened around 1 p.m. in 6000 block of NE Ainsworth

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Northeast Portland early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 6000 block of NE Ainsworth. Police said they closed NE Ainsworth between 7th and MLK Boulevard.

The Major Crash Team went to the scene, but no other details are available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as developments become known.

