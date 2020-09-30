Major delays reported after I-5 crash near La Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Major delays are being reported following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 northbound near La Center.
The crash had blocked the right and center lanes of I-5 near milepost 19, according to Washington authorities; however, all lanes were opened just before 1:30 p.m.
Three commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles and a truck towing a trailer were involved in the crash, which has also resulted in about 70 gallons of fuel spilling into a nearby river.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries.
Stay with us as this story develops.
