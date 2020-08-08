Major rollover crash shuts down I-205 near Shadowood

Scene from the motor home crash on I-20 August 8, 2020 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A major rollover crash involving a motor home has shut down Interstate 205.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday near the Stafford exit by Shadowood.

Three people were injured in the wreck and have been taken to a hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Crews have begin cleaning up but provided no estimate as to when the roadway would open back up.

Scene from the crash on I-205 on August 8, 2020 (TVF&R)

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Update I205 Incident – an additional ambulance has been requested to the scene. Picture of the scene from the @OregonDOT Camera. #pdxalerts #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6utI00lBBz — TVF&R (@TVFR) August 8, 2020

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

This is a developing story.