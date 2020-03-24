Deadly semi truck crash shuts down WB I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash involving two semi trucks and one other car shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning.

Gresham police say two people were killed in the crash. It is not yet clear what led up to the crash, but police say speed appeared to be a factor.

All I-84 westbound lanes are currently closed between 181st Avenue and 122nd Avenue near Gresham. This is expected to be a lengthy closure as the scene is cleared. Find an alternate route if possible.