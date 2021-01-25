Car hits ‘multiple pedestrians’ in SE Portland; 1 critical

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple pedestrians were hit a by a car in a 20-block area of Southeast Portland, critically injuring one person and hurting as many as 5 others, Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted.

The crash took place between SE 13th and 33rd near Stark, PPB said. All the victims were taken by ambulance to hospitals for treatment.

Portland police rushed to the area and said there “are crime scenes along several blocks.” The investigation is ongoing and witnesses or those who find evidence are asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333 with the information.

