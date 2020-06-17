Man, 21, faces charges after crash hospitalizes 3 people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after a crash led to the hospitalization of three people on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called out to the crash on East Bell Road in Springdale just before 3:30 p.m. They arrived to find a badly damaged BMW and Honda Pilot along with multiple people injured. Witnesses told police the BMW sped onto E Bell Road, ended up in the wrong lane, overcorrected and crashed into the Honda.

Two passengers of the BWM were injured, including one who was ejected from the car. They were both sent to the hospital with head injuries, along with the driver of the Honda who suffered minor injuries. The driver of the BMW was unharmed, as was the sole passenger of the Honda.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Hutu. Instead of being arrested, he was issued a criminal citation and now faces multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangering of another person, reckless driving and criminal mischief.