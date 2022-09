Matthew Brown was the only person on the ATV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cornelius man died when the ATV he was driving crashed in Chehalem Ridge Nature Park.

Matthew Brown was the only person on the ATV when it crashed in the early hours of Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to the crash site in Gaston around 2:30 a.m. and found Brown. The 46-year-old died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.