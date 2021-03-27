Man accused of fleeing scene of crash that killed woman in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man faces reckless driving and DUII charges after allegedly crashing his Ford SUV into a Chevrolet Silverado Friday at 7:50 p.m. near the 3700 block of Southeast Commercial Street in Salem, police said.

Investigators said the Silverado truck was entering the roadway, facing south on Commercial Street, in the center turn lane when it was struck head-on by the black Ford SUV, which had been traveling north on Commercial Street The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 31-year-old Salem woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that Anthony Vincent, 24, tried fleeing the scene on foot, officials said. Police eventually tracked Vincent a short distance from the crash scene and arrested him. He was also transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.