Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly Hwy 101 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested after a crash killed one and hospitalized three others on Highway 101.

According to authorities, the collision occurred near milepost 22 around 8 p.m. on Sunday. A Chevy pickup, driven by 33-year-old Johnny Widerman, was headed south when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Chrysler van driven by 41-year-old Eva Della Alcala.

Alcala and one juvenile boy passenger were sent to a local hospital, while a juvenile girl passenger was transported via Life Flight to a Portland hospital. Another passenger inside the Chrysler, 20-year-old Ruben Esteban Vasquez was pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries.

Meanwhile, Widerman was taken into custody. He faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and a controlled substance DUII.