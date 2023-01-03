PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Friday after a two-car crash on Highway 47 killed one person and injured another, authorities say.

Oregon State Police say they responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. OSP’s preliminary investigation determined that 27-year-old Diego Hernandez was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and left its lane for an unknown reason.

The Suburban went on to hit a 1998 Ford Ranger, driven by Nathan Pellham, 30, head-on, according to police.

Meliny Fischer, 31, a passenger in the Ranger, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Pellham was taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash, officials said.

Hernandez was provided medical care and was arrested. He was charged with DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering. Police say that more charges will be considered once the investigation is complete.